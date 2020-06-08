DHC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (Symbol: DHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.68, changing hands as high as $7.24 per share. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are currently trading up about 18.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHC's low point in its 52 week range is $2 per share, with $10.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.22.

