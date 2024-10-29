DH vs. GEHC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Medical Info Systems stocks are likely familiar with Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) and GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. and GE HealthCare Technologies are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that DH is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

DH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.13, while GEHC has a forward P/E of 20.18. We also note that DH has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GEHC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.22.

Another notable valuation metric for DH is its P/B ratio of 0.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GEHC has a P/B of 5.02.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DH's Value grade of A and GEHC's Value grade of C.

DH is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that DH is likely the superior value option right now.

