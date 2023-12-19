DH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (Symbol: DH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.53, changing hands as high as $9.83 per share. Definitive Healthcare Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DH's low point in its 52 week range is $5.53 per share, with $14.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.59.

