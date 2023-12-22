News & Insights

DGRW, XAUG: Big ETF Outflows

December 22, 2023 — 11:00 am EST

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund, where 21,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 12.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of DGRW, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.3%, and Apple is up by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August, which lost 400,000 of its units, representing a 38.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XAUG, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is up about 1.2%.

