DGRO Is a Popular Dividend ETF for Passive Income, but Is It the Best?

Many, if not most, of us would do well to include a bunch of dividend payers in our portfolio. Naturally, if we're retired, we can use that regular income to pay for living expenses. But even if we're much younger and still working, dividends can be extremely useful. For example, at times when you don't have any extra cash with which to invest, you'll still be collecting dividend money, which can be used to buy more shares of stock for your long-term portfolio.

A particularly easy way to invest in dividend payers is via exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are funds that trade like stocks. And a particularly popular one is the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: DGRO).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here's a look at that ETF and other dividend-focused ETFs so that you might find one(s) best-suited for you.

Why dividends?

First, let's establish why someone might be interested in investing in dividend payers. Sure, there's the dividend income. Check out the table below:

Dividend-Paying Status Average Annual Total Return, 1973-2024 Dividend growers and initiators 10.24% Dividend payers 9.20% No change in dividend policy 6.75% Dividend non-payers 4.31% Dividend shrinkers and eliminators (0.89%) Equal-weighted S&P 500 index 7.65%

It shouldn't be too surprising that dividend payers perform so well. After all, to become one, a company typically has to be generating sufficiently reliable income so that management feels comfortable committing to a payout.

Of course, you might not get a 10% average annual return in the years that you're invested -- there are few guarantees in the stock market. Here's how your money might grow over time at different rates if you sock away $12,000 annually.

Investing $12,000 Annually for Growing at 8% Annually Growing at 10% Annually Growing at 12% Annually 5 years $76,032 $80,587 $85,382 10 years $187,746 $210,374 $235,855 15 years $351,892 $419,397 $501,039 20 years $593,076 $756,030 $968,385 25 years $947,452 $1,298,181 $1,792,007 30 years $1,468,150 $2,171,321 $3,243,511 35 years $2,233,226 $3,577,522 $5,801,557 40 years $3,357,372 $5,842,222 $10,309,707

Meet the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Now, let's take a closer look at the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. We'll start with performance. Here's how the ETF has performed in recent years:

Over the Past... Average Annual Gain 3 years 11.87% 5 years 13.94% 10 years 11.75%

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF recently comprised 398 holdings, with its top 10 holdings accounting for about 27% of its total value. Here are those recent top 10 stocks:

Stock Percent of ETF ExxonMobil 3.16% JPMorgan Chase 3.09% Microsoft 3.06% Apple 2.97% Johnson & Johnson 2.89% Broadcom 2.67% AbbVie 2.66% Procter & Gamble 2.32% The Home Depot 2.11% Merck 1.96%

The dividend should be of interest, too, right? Well, the ETF recently sported a dividend yield of 2.23%. That may not be huge, but it's well above the S&P 500's recent dividend yield of around 1.25%.

Know, too, that healthy and growing dividend payers tend to increase their payouts over time, so that dividend income you receive should grow from year to year. Indeed, the quarterly payout for June 2025 was $0.324 per share, up from $0.249 in June of 2020 and $0.169 in June of 2015.

Is the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF the best dividend ETF?

The iShares ETF is not the only game in town when it comes to ETFs with meaningful dividend yields. Below are some others to consider. I'll compare their numbers to an S&P 500 index fund, too:

ETF Recent Yield 5-Year Avg. Annual Return 10-Year Avg. Annual Return JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

8.01% 11.73% N/A iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF

6.68% 3.22% 3.21% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

3.97% 13.34% 10.92% Fidelity High Dividend ETF

3.02% 17.91% N/A Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

2.86% 14.60% 10.08% SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

2.59% 11.77% 9.29% iShares US Real Estate ETF

2.55% 7.26% 6.09% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF 2.23% 13.94% 11.75% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

1.79% 14.07% 11.83% First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

1.67% 17.61% 12.68% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

1.25% 16.54% 13.15%

You can see that to some degree, the greater growth rate you pursue, the lower yield you may have to accept. But some of the funds above could be more compelling than the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, offering greater yields and impressive average annual gains.

Think through what's most important to you and dig deeper into any ETF of interest, as there's usually more to know. For example, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF is a different beast, not simply investing in dividend-paying stocks. And the iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF focuses on preferred stock, which tends to appreciate in value more slowly.

You'll likely do very well investing in the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, but you might do a bit better with some of the other ETFs above.

Should you invest $1,000 in iShares Trust - iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $713,547!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $966,931!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Selena Maranjian has positions in AbbVie, Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Apple, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase, Merck, Microsoft, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.