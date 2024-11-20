DGL Group Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

DGL Group Limited (AU:DGL) has released an update.

DGL Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr. Robert Sushames as a director. Shareholders showed strong support, with each resolution receiving a significant majority in favor. This outcome highlights continued confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

