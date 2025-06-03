$DG stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DG stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $806,423,145 of trading volume.

$DG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DG:

$DG insiders have traded $DG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL M CALBERT has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $451,610 .

. EMILY C TAYLOR (EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,549 shares for an estimated $443,688 .

. KATHLEEN A REARDON (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 3,583 shares for an estimated $296,241

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 500 institutional investors add shares of $DG stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DG stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DG forecast page.

You can track data on $DG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.