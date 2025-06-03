$DG stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DG stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $806,423,145 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DG:
$DG Insider Trading Activity
$DG insiders have traded $DG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL M CALBERT has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $451,610.
- EMILY C TAYLOR (EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,549 shares for an estimated $443,688.
- KATHLEEN A REARDON (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 3,583 shares for an estimated $296,241
$DG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 500 institutional investors add shares of $DG stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,395,608 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,575,811
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,315,574 shares (-70.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $291,538,421
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,496,165 shares (+353.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,487,788
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,100,133 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,664,694
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,992,274 shares (+712.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $175,180,652
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,843,049 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,059,298
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,630,917 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,406,531
$DG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DG stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/07, 03/03 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$DG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
