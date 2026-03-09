DFSU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (Symbol: DFSU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.81, changing hands as low as $41.77 per share. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFSU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFSU's low point in its 52 week range is $31.01 per share, with $44.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.85.

