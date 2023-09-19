DFSD Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the DFSD ETF (Symbol: DFSD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.49, changing hands as low as $46.33 per share. DFSD shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFSD's low point in its 52 week range is $45.17 per share, with $47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.33.

