DFSD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Dimensional Short Duration Fixed Income ETF (Symbol: DFSD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.99, changing hands as high as $48.01 per share. Dimensional Short Duration Fixed Income shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFSD's low point in its 52 week range is $46.855 per share, with $48.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.01.

