Markets

DFI Retail Turns To Profit In FY25

March 03, 2026 — 08:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DFI Retail (D01.SI) reported fiscal 2025 profit to shareholders of $235 million compared to a loss of $245 million in 2024. Profit per share, in cents, was 17.41, compared to a loss of 18.17, prior year. Underlying profit attributable to shareholders increased to $270 million from $201 million. Underlying earnings per share increased 35% to 20.05 cents. The company said this performance was driven by a recovery in LFL subsidiary sales, improved margins and proactive portfolio actions, including the divestment of minority stake in Yonghui.

Fiscal 2025 revenue was $8.87 billion, flat with prior year. The company said Health and Beauty delivered strong like-for-like sales and profit growth for the fiscal year.

DFI Retail shares are trading at $4.14, up 1.97%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DFILF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.