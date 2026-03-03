DFI Retail Turns To Profit In FY25

(RTTNews) - DFI Retail (D01.SI) reported fiscal 2025 profit to shareholders of $235 million compared to a loss of $245 million in 2024. Profit per share, in cents, was 17.41, compared to a loss of 18.17, prior year. Underlying profit attributable to shareholders increased to $270 million from $201 million. Underlying earnings per share increased 35% to 20.05 cents. The company said this performance was driven by a recovery in LFL subsidiary sales, improved margins and proactive portfolio actions, including the divestment of minority stake in Yonghui.

Fiscal 2025 revenue was $8.87 billion, flat with prior year. The company said Health and Beauty delivered strong like-for-like sales and profit growth for the fiscal year.

DFI Retail shares are trading at $4.14, up 1.97%.

