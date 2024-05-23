News & Insights

DFI Retail Group Posts Strong Q1 Profit Growth

May 23, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

DFI Retail Group Holdings (GB:DFIJ) has released an update.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited reported a 2% increase in underlying subsidiary revenues and a significant 60% rise in underlying profits for Q1 2024, compared to the previous year. The Food Retail division experienced slight sales declines, while the Convenience division, particularly in Macau, South China, and Singapore, saw increased sales and profits. The company’s overall performance was bolstered by strong market share growth, festive trading, and a strategic shift towards higher margin products.

