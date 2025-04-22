DFH Expands Financial Services With Alliant National Acquisition

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH has completed the acquisition of Alliant National Title Insurance Company, Inc. and its affiliated entity.



The company closed the transaction on April 18, 2025, following the initial announcement made on Oct. 23, 2024.

Dream Finders Strengthens Financial Services

The acquisition enhances Dream Finders’ financial services by integrating Alliant National’s title insurance operations. With more than 700 independent agents across 32 states and the District of Columbia, this expansion provides DFH with increased market reach and a broader service portfolio.



This move supports the company’s strategy of vertical integration, creating opportunities to offer additional services to stakeholders. DFH is focused on investing in Alliant National’s platform, which is expected to drive growth and strengthen its position in the industry.

DFH Enhances Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions

Dream Finders Homes continues to strengthen its position in the market with a number of strategic acquisitions. These moves are aimed at expanding its operations, increasing sales and addressing key challenges faced by homebuyers. By acquiring complementary businesses, the company is poised to extend its reach and improve service offerings in important markets.



On March 7, 2025, DFH’s wholly owned subsidiary, Jet HomeLoans, acquired Cherry Creek Mortgage. Cherry Creek specializes in the origination of mortgage loans to support new build construction lending. With this acquisition, Dream Finders has significantly expanded its Jet HomeLoans' servicing capabilities, reflecting an expanded customer reach and ability to address affordability issues for its homebuyers.



Furthermore, on Jan. 23, 2025, DFH acquired the core homebuilding operations and assets of privately-held homebuilder, Liberty Communities, LLC, across the Atlanta, GA and Greenville, SC markets. This strategic move will allow Dream Finders to expand in some key housing markets, thus fostering its sales pace, community count and land supply.

DFH’s Price Performance

Shares of Dream Finders have lost 14.7% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 20.9% decline. The ongoing affordability issues and rising homebuilding costs are impacting housing demand and starts.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Although the stock has declined in the said period, it has fared better than the industry. DFH seems to be benefiting from its in-house business strategies, including an asset-light strategy, focus on increased lot acquisitions and offering entry-level and affordable contributions. Also, strategic investments in inorganic initiatives bode well.

DFH’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Dream Finders Homes currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Quanex Building Products Corporation NX.



Sterling presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has increased 29.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2025 sales indicates a decrease of 4.1% and the same for earnings implies an increase of 34.6% year over year.



EMCOR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average. The stock has increased 7.2% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for EMCOR’s 2025 sales and earnings implies an increase of 12.8% and 8.6%, respectively, from a year ago.



Quanex currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 115.2%, on average. The stock has lost 55.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quanex’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 44% and 16.4%, respectively, from a year ago.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

