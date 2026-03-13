DFE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DFE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.16, changing hands as low as $71.00 per share. WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFE's low point in its 52 week range is $54.43 per share, with $78.0685 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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