DFCF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (Symbol: DFCF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.88, changing hands as low as $41.84 per share. Dimensional Core Fixed Income shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFCF's low point in its 52 week range is $40.68 per share, with $43.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.83.

