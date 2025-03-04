DFAU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (Symbol: DFAU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.50, changing hands as low as $39.29 per share. Dimensional US Core Equity Market shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAU's low point in its 52 week range is $34.42 per share, with $42.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.45.

