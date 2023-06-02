DFAS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the DFAS ETF (Symbol: DFAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.21, changing hands as high as $52.82 per share. DFAS shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.108 per share, with $58.0472 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.86.

