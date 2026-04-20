Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Dimensional US Core Equity 2 ETF, where 10,300,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of DFAC, in morning trading today Nvidia is off about 1.2%, and Apple is up by about 1.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Columbia Research Enhanced International Equity ETF, which lost 200,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of REFA, in morning trading today Sea is down about 2.1%, and Check Point Software Technologies is higher by about 0.6%.

VIDEO: DFAC, REFA: Big ETF Outflows

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