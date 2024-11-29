Dexus’s Shareholding Shifts Stir Market Interest

Dexus (AU:DXS) has released an update.
Dexus has announced significant changes in the interests of its substantial holders, impacting its voting power dynamics. Key players like State Street Global Advisors and Citibank have adjusted their positions, highlighting the strategic maneuvers within the company’s shareholder base. These shifts could influence investor confidence and market perceptions of Dexus’s future prospects.
