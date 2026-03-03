Dexterra Group Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$7.42 million, or C$0.12 per share. This compares with C$6.92 million, or C$0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to C$270.95 million from C$247.76 million last year.

Dexterra Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$7.42 Mln. vs. C$6.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.12 vs. C$0.11 last year. -Revenue: C$270.95 Mln vs. C$247.76 Mln last year.

