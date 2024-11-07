News & Insights

Stocks

Dexin China Faces Auditor Change Amid Trading Halt

November 07, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited (HK:2019) has released an update.

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited, currently in liquidation, announced that its auditor, Elite Partners CPA Limited, will not seek re-appointment, prompting the company to search for a replacement. Trading in the company’s shares remains suspended, with no indication of when it will resume. Investors are urged to exercise caution and seek professional advice regarding their holdings.

For further insights into HK:2019 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.