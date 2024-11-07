Dexin China Faces Auditor Change Amid Trading Halt

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited (HK:2019) has released an update.

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited, currently in liquidation, announced that its auditor, Elite Partners CPA Limited, will not seek re-appointment, prompting the company to search for a replacement. Trading in the company’s shares remains suspended, with no indication of when it will resume. Investors are urged to exercise caution and seek professional advice regarding their holdings.

