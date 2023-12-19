DexCom's (DXCM) G7 CGM Connects With Tandem's Insulin Pump

DexCom, Inc. DXCM announced that its latest G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system can now connect with Tandem Diabetes Care's t:slim X2 insulin pump featuring Control-IQ technology. This groundbreaking collaboration not only solidifies Dexcom's standing as the global leader in CGM connectivity but also propels the company to new heights in advancing Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) systems.

Per DXCM, its G7 CGM system is the smallest and most accurate CGM system that can connect with Tandem Diabetes Care’s AID system, t:slim X2 insulin pump.

Price Performance

DexCom’s shares have risen 9% year to date compared with the industry’s 1.7% growth. The S&P 500 Index has increased 23.4% in the same time frame.



Proven Clinical Efficacy

Dexcom's pioneering role in CGM connectivity spans over a decade, with a track record of powering AID systems for more than one million patient years. The clinically meaningful health outcome achieved with the t:slim X2 insulin pump and Control-IQ technology is underscored by the seamless integration with Dexcom's CGM technology. The recent COMISAIR seven-year follow-up, the longest prospective real-world CGM study, reaffirms Dexcom's dominance, demonstrating sustained reductions in HbA1c and a lower risk of diabetic retinopathy progression.

Advantages of Dexcom G7 Integration

With a rapid 30-minute sensor warm-up time, predictive urgent low alerts, and the elimination of fingersticks from day one, the G7 sets a new standard in CGM technology. Users can also share real-time glucose data with loved ones through remote monitoring capabilities, enhancing both patient and caregiver experience.

Endorsements from Dr. Nicholas Argento, MD FACE, emphasize the positive impacts of AID systems coupled with real-time CGM. Increased time in range, fewer hypoglycemic incidents and greater peace of mind will likely benefit individuals in managing diabetes. Tandem Diabetes Care will provide a free remote software update to all in-warranty t:slim X2 users to support the integration of Dexcom G7.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the AID system market was valued at $749.2 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% by 2030.

With Dexcom G7 sensors for t:slim X2 pump now available through Durable Medical Equipment distributors, and pharmacy availability on the horizon, Dexcom is poised to further solidify its foothold in diabetes care. The strategic partnership with Tandem Diabetes Care marks a significant step toward providing cutting-edge solutions that empower individuals with diabetes and healthcare providers alike, setting a new standard for integrated diabetes management.

Notable Developments

In October, DexCom exited third-quarter 2023 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective estimates. Impressive contributions from the Sensor segment, and domestic and international revenue growth were the key catalysts. Moreover, the expansion of coverage for CGM systems during the quarter supported growth. This trend is likely to continue for the rest of 2023. The availability of new sensors like G6 & G7 in new international markets is also boosting revenue growth.

In August, DexCom announced that its DexCom G6 CGM system can now connect with the Omnipod 5 AID system in Germany. The Omnipod 5 AID system has been developed by Insulet Corporation.

