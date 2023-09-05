DexCom's (DXCM) G6 CGM Connects With Omnipod 5 AID in Germany

DexCom, Inc. DXCM, announced that its DexCom G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system can now connect with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system in Germany. The Omnipod 5 AID system, developed by Insulet Corporation (PODD), is the first tubeless AID system that integrates with the DexCom G6 CGM system in Germany to automatically adjust insulin delivery and manage glucose levels both day and night.

The DexCom G6 CGM system is approved for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, aged 2 years and older.

The Insulet Corporation’s Omnipod 5 AID system is cleared for individuals with type 1 diabetes, aged 2 years and older. Insulet Corporation achieved clearance for Omnipod 5 AID system based on clinical studies where the system achieved clinically meaningful health outcomes only when it is connected to DexCom CGM.

DexCom added Omnipod AID to its CGM ecosystem in the U.K. in June.

Price Performance

Shares of DexCom have lost 10% year to date against the industry’s 0.3% growth. The S&P 500 Index has gained 18.6% in the same time frame.



DexCom Advantage

The compatibility of the DexCom G6 CGM system and the PODD’s Omnipod 5 AID system offer a new option in Germany for people with diabetes who want to simplify their diabetes management and improve their health outcomes. The combination of these two devices can help users achieve better glucose control, lower A1C, reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia, and increase time in range. Users can also benefit from the convenience, discretion, and flexibility of these tubeless and wireless devices.

With the Omnipod 5 AID system, DexCom strengthens its position as the world’s most connected CGM, providing patients in Germany with more choice and flexibility for observing glucose data and delivering insulin. The benefits are likely to drive demand higher for DexCom G6 CGM system going forward, boosting the company’s top line.

Notable Developments

In July, DexCom announced that its next-generation DexCom G7 CGM system received Health Canada’s approval for people with all types of diabetes, aged two years and above. The DexCom G7 has been built on the performance of DexCom CGM, which has been clinically proven to lower A1C, reduce hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and improve time in range.

Although approved by Health Canada, DexCom G7 is not yet available for purchase. DexCom Canada is working to make DexCom G7 available to diabetic Canadians by the end of 2023.

The same month, DexCom announced better-than-expected second-quarter results. Impressive contributions from the Sensor segment, and domestic and international revenue growth were the key catalysts. Moreover, expansion of coverage for CGM systems during the quarter supported growth that is likely to continue for the rest of 2023. The availability of new sensors like G6 and G7 in new international markets is also boosting revenue growth.

Additionally, the glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunities for DXCM. The company’s prospects in alternative markets such as non-intensive diabetes management, hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide it with a competitive edge in the MedTech space.

