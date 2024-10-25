DexCom price target raised to $90 from $80 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on DexCom (DXCM) to $90 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. DexCom did a good job instilling confidence in its 2025 revenue target which only has a modest Stelo contribution, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees earnings estimates likely moving higher as the company’s revenue growth gets back to double digits.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DXCM:
- DexCom price target lowered to $115 from $120 at RBC Capital
- Morning Movers: Capri sinks after judge blocks planned takeover by Tapestry
- DexCom price target lowered to $99 from $115 at Raymond James
- DexCom price target lowered to $105 from $115 at Oppenheimer
- DexCom price target raised to $86 from $82 at Bernstein
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.