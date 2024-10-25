DexCom price target raised to $90 from $80 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on DexCom (DXCM) to $90 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. DexCom did a good job instilling confidence in its 2025 revenue target which only has a modest Stelo contribution, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees earnings estimates likely moving higher as the company’s revenue growth gets back to double digits.

