DexCom Earnings: What To Expect For The Stock?

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) will release its earnings report on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Historically, the stock has exhibited significant volatility around its earnings announcements. Over the past five years, DXCM experienced a negative one-day return in 61% of instances, with a median negative return of -8.2% and a maximum negative return of -40.7%. This historical pattern suggests a high degree of price fluctuation during earnings periods.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical tendencies can potentially offer an edge. Two primary strategies emerge: first, analyzing historical probabilities to establish a position before the earnings release; second, examining the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the announcement to inform subsequent positioning.

Currently, consensus estimates project earnings per share of $0.33 on revenue of $1.02 billion, compared to the prior year’s first quarter figures of $0.32 EPS on $921 million in sales.

From a fundamental perspective, DexCom currently holds a market capitalization of $28 billion, with a trailing twelve-month revenue of $4.0 billion, operating profits of $600 million, and a net income of $576 million.

DexCom’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 18 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 7 positive and 11 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 39% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 39% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 45% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 7 positive returns = 9.3%, and median of the 11 negative returns = -5.0%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of DexCom stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before DexCom. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

