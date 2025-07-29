DexCom (DXCM) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from DexCom (DXCM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, indicating an increase of 4.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.12 billion, representing an increase of 11.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain DexCom metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Hardware' to reach $38.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -32%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Sensor and other' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- United States' should come in at $809.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- International' will likely reach $311.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

Over the past month, DexCom shares have recorded returns of +3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DXCM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.