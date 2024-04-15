DexCom (DXCM), MD Revolution Unite to Boost Diabetes Management

DexCom Inc. DXCM and MD Revolution recently announced their partnership, where Dexcom is likely to integrate its industry-leading continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems with MD Revolution’s remote care management.

Dexcom’s wearable devices pair with users' smartphones to monitor glucose levels. As a result of the partnership, patients' glucose monitoring data can now be made available to clinicians through MD Revolution’s care management platform, which is likely to empower clinicians to make informed decisions and provide better patient care.

More on the News

MD Revolution offers a remote care management platform that seamlessly integrates with an ecosystem of EHRs, data partners, and devices to power comprehensive remote care for large practices, health systems and healthcare organizations. The company offers software as a service or an end-to-end program, along with a clinical care team to manage remote care as an extension of the practice.

MD Revolution powers programs for Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Transitional Care Management, Annual Wellness Visits, and more.

The collaboration between Dexcom and MD Revolution is likely to be a good solution for providers looking for remote care management for CGM patients who want streamlined services, billing, and management under one cohesive remote care strategy.

This integration further strengthens MD Revolution’s scalable care management platform and ecosystem of integrated EHRs, data partners and devices that power the company’s remote care programs.

With the help of Dexcom's continuous glucose monitoring systems, patients can closely monitor their blood sugar levels. Patients can now proactively manage diabetes and other chronic illnesses at the same time by having access to clinical health coaches and real-time remote care thanks to the combination of RPM and CGM.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global digital diabetes management market was estimated to be $18.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $35.8 billion by 2028 at a growth rate of 13.6%.

The market is being driven by escalating diabetes care solutions and technological developments that have made it possible to introduce highly adaptable solutions. Other significant drivers include the increasing popularity of the use of connected devices and apps as well as the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions.

Given the market potential, Dexcom’s collaboration with MD Revolution is likely to provide a significant boost to Dexcom’s business.

Notable Developments

DexCom recently introduced a new direct-to-Apple-Watch feature for its G7 continuous glucose monitor (CGM) users. With the new feature, G7 is likely to be the first CGM device that can link to Apple Watch directly, negating the requirement for an iPhone to be carried around.

Dexcom also announced the FDA clearance of its Stelo glucose biosensor, which is available over the counter to consumers without a prescription. Stelo's approval for non-prescription use would further facilitate this population's access to cutting-edge CGM technology.

In December 2023, Dexcom announced the Dexcom G7 CGM System connectivity with the t: slim X2 insulin pump by Tandem Diabetes Care in the United States, marking the first AID integration with the Dexcom G7 CGM.

