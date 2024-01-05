DexCom (DXCM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

DexCom (DXCM) closed the latest trading day at $123.98, indicating a +1.76% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

The the stock of medical device company has risen by 2.47% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DexCom in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.43, showcasing a 26.47% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1 billion, indicating a 23.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DexCom presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DexCom is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 71.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.55, which means DexCom is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, DXCM's PEG ratio is currently 2.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

