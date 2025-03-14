DexCom CGM Sensor Sales to Continue Despite FDA Warning Letter

DexCom DXCM received a warning letter from the FDA on March 4, 2025, following inspections of its San Diego and Mesa facilities in 2024. The FDA cited deficiencies in the company’s manufacturing processes and quality management systems, as well as shortcomings in its responses to prior Form 483 observations. However, the warning letter does not restrict DexCom’s ability to manufacture, market, or distribute its products. It does not require any recall.

To address the concerns, Dexcom has committed to ongoing corrective measures and continuous updates to the FDA. The company maintains that it does not expect a material impact from the warning letter and that production and distribution remain unaffected. It has already submitted multiple responses to the FDA and is preparing a formal reply while implementing corrective actions. Until the FDA is satisfied, further regulatory action remains a possibility.

Further Regulatory Actions May Stoke Supply Issues

Although the FDA warning letter is unlikely to have any material impact at present, any further regulatory action may intensify the ongoing supply-chain issue. Dexcom has been facing supply challenges due to issues related to inventory management and manufacturing disruptions. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company's gross margin was negatively impacted by a $21 million non-cash charge, primarily attributed to inventory mishandling by a shipping partner. Additionally, new build configurations led to lower production yields. As a result, Dexcom had to tightly manage channel inventory for several weeks, though its manufacturing facilities were running at full capacity to restore optimal supply.

Rising Competition: Another Concern

Meanwhile, we expect DexCom's share in the durable medical equipment (DME) channel to remain stable. The company is working very hard with its DME partners to identify opportunities, improve and grow. However, this can be limited by rising competition from bigger rivals, namely Abbott ABT and Roche RHHBY.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) has seen significant growth, with sales surpassing $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, marking nearly 22.7% increase from the previous year. ABT anticipates annual sales of $10 billion for FreeStyle Libre by 2028. A supply-chain snag due to regulatory action may hit DexCom’s product availability, thereby losing in competition, which may lead to a DME share loss.

Roche's Accu-Chek SmartGuide, an AI-enabled CGM system, has recently received CE Mark approval. RHHBY’s device offers real-time glucose readings and predictive insights, including hypoglycemia risk assessment. Clinical evaluations demonstrated high accuracy, with a mean absolute relative difference of 9.2%. Roche is planning to launch the device in select European countries soon.

Analysts Expect Minimal Impact

Following the receipt of the FDA letter, DexCom’s share price has been on a declining trend. However, few analysts do not anticipate significant long-term repercussions, citing previous examples like iRhythm Technologies IRTC. iRhythm experienced minimal business disruption after receiving similar FDA warnings in 2022 and 2023. Analysts believe that Dexcom’s revenue guidance for 2025, projected at $4.6 billion (up from $4 billion in 2024), is achievable. While additional remediation costs may arise like IRTC’s $15 million charge for 2025, they are not expected to meaningfully impact margins. Analysts also noted that DexCom’s improved DME relationships and market share stabilization indicate that prior challenges in 2024 were temporary.

Dexcom remains a dominant player in the CGM market, holding approximately 74% of the U.S. market share. The company has strengthened its position with strategic initiatives, including the FDA approval of the first over-the-counter CGM in March 2024. Additionally, it has invested in technological advancements, such as the $75 million investment in smart-ring developer ??URA, aimed at integrating CGM with wearable health technology. These efforts reinforce Dexcom’s long-term growth strategy despite the recent FDA warning letter.

