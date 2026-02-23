DexCom Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DXCM

In trading on Monday, shares of DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.11, changing hands as high as $74.41 per share. DexCom Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXCM's low point in its 52 week range is $54.11 per share, with $91.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.30. The DXCM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

