Devon Energy (DVN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $34.35, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had lost 1.55% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Devon Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 5, 2025. On that day, Devon Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.64%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.17 billion, indicating a 3.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $17.1 billion, which would represent changes of -16.39% and +7.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Devon Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% lower. Right now, Devon Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Devon Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.1, so one might conclude that Devon Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DVN's PEG ratio is currently 2.04. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

