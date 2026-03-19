Devon Energy (DVN) Up 8.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Devon Energy (DVN). Shares have added about 8.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Devon Energy due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Devon Energy Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Devon Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Production Increases



Devon Energy Corp. reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of 82 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 1.2%. Fourth-quarter earnings were down 29.3% year over year.



GAAP EPS in the reported quarter was 90 cents compared with 98 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings in the fourth quarter was due to an impact of 7 cents from fair value changes in financial instruments and 1 cent from changes in tax legislation.



Adjusted earnings in 2025 were $3.92 per share compared with $4.82 in 2024.

Revenue Details

Total revenues for the quarter were $4.12 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.02 billion by 2.5%. The top line decreased 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Total revenues in 2025 were $17.19 billion compared with $15.94 billion in 2024.

Production at Devon

Net production in the fourth quarter totaled 851,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), up 0.4% year over year. The actual production volume exceeded the guided range of 828,000-844,000 Boe/d. Improvement in production volumes from the Delaware Basin and Rockies regions boosted the metric.



Natural gas liquids production increased 4.5% year over year to 231,000 barrels per day (Bbl/d). Oil production amounted to 390,000 Bbl/d, down 2% on a year-over-year basis, due to a weaker contribution from the Rockies region, Eagle Ford and Anadarko Basin.

Devon’s Realized Prices

Realized oil prices (including cash settlements) for the quarter were $59.66 per barrel, down 13.8% from $69.19 in the year-ago period. Realized prices for natural gas liquids were $17.09 per barrel, down 18.7% from $21.01 in the prior-year quarter.



Realized gas prices were $1.58 per thousand cubic feet, indicating an increase of 8.2% from $1.46 a year ago.



Total oil equivalent realized prices, including cash settlements, were $34.52 per Boe, down nearly 14.4% year over year.

Highlights of Devon’s Q4 Release

Total production expenses in the fourth quarter were $861 million, down 2.3% year over year.



Devon repurchased shares worth $250 million in the fourth quarter and paid dividends worth $149 million to its shareholders.



Production costs, including taxes, averaged $10.99 per Boe in the fourth quarter, a decline of 4% sequentially.

Financial Highlights of Devon

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $1.43 billion compared with $0.85 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt amounted to $7.39 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, down from $8.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Devon’s net cash from operating activities was $6.71 billion in 2025 compared with $6.6 billion in 2024. Capital expenditures in 2025 totaled $3.59 million, down 1.5% from $3.64 billion in 2024.

Devon’s Guidance

First-quarter production is expected in the range of 823,000-843,000 Boe/d and capital spending is estimated in the band of $0.87-$0.93 billion.



Production volume in 2026 is expected in the range of 835,000-855,000 Boe/d and capital spending is estimated in the band of $3.5-$3.7 billion. Production volume includes expected production of 385,000-391,000 barrels of oil per day.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Devon Energy has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Devon Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Devon Energy belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Comstock Resources (CRK), has gained 10.9% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Comstock reported revenues of $789.81 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +115.5%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares with $0.16 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Comstock is expected to post earnings of $0.16 per share, indicating a change of -11.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.2% over the last 30 days.

Comstock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.