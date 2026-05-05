Devon Energy Corp. Announces Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $120 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $494 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.5% to $3.807 billion from $4.452 billion last year.

Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $120 Mln. vs. $494 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $3.807 Bln vs. $4.452 Bln last year.

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