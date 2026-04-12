Devon Energy (BIT:1DY6) Price Target Increased by 10.85% to 46.73

The average one-year price target for Devon Energy (BIT:1DY6) has been revised to €46.73 / share. This is an increase of 10.85% from the prior estimate of €42.15 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €32.95 to a high of €60.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.95% from the latest reported closing price of €41.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is an decrease of 676 owner(s) or 36.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DY6 is 0.27%, an increase of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.71% to 494,051K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 19,178K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,991K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DY6 by 45.58% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 13,917K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,846K shares , representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DY6 by 18.46% over the last quarter.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI holds 11,806K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EnCap Partners GP holds 10,446K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 8,851K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,655K shares , representing an increase of 36.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DY6 by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.