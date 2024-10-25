Develop Global Issues New Performance Rights

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited has announced the issuance of 1,110,758 performance rights under its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be listed on the ASX until these restrictions are lifted. This move highlights Develop Global’s commitment to incentivizing its workforce while maintaining strategic control over its equity distribution.

