Deutsche Wohnen Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) posted a first-quarter loss of 667.9 million euros compared to profit of 236.0 million euros, previous year. Group FFO was 144.8 euros, an increase of 0.9% from last year. Group FFO per share was 0.36 euros, flat with prior year. The segment revenue rental was 194.8 million euros, an increase of 2.6%.

Olaf Weber, CFO of Deutsche Wohnen, said: "Deutsche Wohnen provided a solid performance in a still challenging market environment in the first quarter of 2023."

Deutsche Wohnen, a publicly listed property company in Europe, is part of the Vonovia Group. As of 31 March 2023, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.