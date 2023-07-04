Deutsche Reiterates Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, Deutsche reiterated coverage of Keywords Studios (LSE:KWS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.06% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keywords Studios is 3,298.24. The forecasts range from a low of 2,727.00 to a high of $3,780.00. The average price target represents an increase of 79.06% from its latest reported closing price of 1,842.00.

The projected annual revenue for Keywords Studios is 838MM, an increase of 21.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keywords Studios. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWS is 0.82%, an increase of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 18,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,239K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,994K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWS by 0.42% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,179K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 1,840K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 1,048K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWS by 10.86% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 848K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWS by 10.21% over the last quarter.

