Deutsche Reiterates British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTAFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Deutsche reiterated coverage of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCPK:BTAFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.27% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is $58.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.59 to a high of $71.33. The average price target represents an increase of 92.27% from its latest reported closing price of $30.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 31,287MM, an increase of 22.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in British American Tobacco p.l.c.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTAFF is 0.89%, an increase of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 641,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 91,168K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,652K shares , representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAFF by 7.14% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 48,204K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,358K shares , representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAFF by 18.60% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 39,296K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,841K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAFF by 22.07% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 38,730K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,251K shares , representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAFF by 25.00% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 37,766K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,427K shares , representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAFF by 24.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.