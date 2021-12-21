Deutsche Post DHL Introduces DHL Green Carrier Certification To Certify Its Green Subcontractors

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) said it is introducing a global DHL Green Carrier Certification for road transport subcontractors. Ground transport accounts for 21 percent of the Group's total CO2 emissions.

"With our DHL Green Carrier Certification, we have implemented uniform and transparent criteria when it comes to cooperating with our ground carriers going forward," said Andreas Mündel, Senior Vice President Strategy & Operation Programs at Deutsche Post DHL Group.

The Group plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to below 29 million tons by 2030 and net-zero by 2050.

