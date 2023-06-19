Deutsche Post DHL Group Renames As DHL Group

(RTTNews) - Logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group announced that it is changing the name of the company to "DHL Group" on July 1, 2023.

The company said the new name reflects the transformation the Group has gone through in the past years and pays tribute to the focus on its national and international logistics activities as a driver for future growth.

"Over the past decade, the mega trends of globalization, e-commerce, digitalization, and sustainability have had and will continue to have a strong positive effect on our business. They have opened new growth opportunities to us in many areas," says Group CEO Tobias Meyer. "Today, we are one of the most international companies in the world. The name DHL Group and the use of the DHL logo for the Group follows on from the development of our company's business, which outside of Germany almost only ever uses the DHL brand. Meanwhile, within Germany, the DHL brand continues to gain in importance."

Already, over 90% of the Group's revenue stems from businesses trading under the DHL brand, including the DHL Parcel business in Germany.

