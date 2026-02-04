Deutsche Lufthansa (WBAG:LHA) Price Target Increased by 11.63% to 8.76

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Lufthansa (WBAG:LHA) has been revised to € 8,76 / share. This is an increase of 11.63% from the prior estimate of € 7,85 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 6,07 to a high of € 12,62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.08% from the latest reported closing price of € 7,48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Lufthansa. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHA is 0.15%, an increase of 19.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 68,785K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 28,085K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,655K shares , representing an increase of 54.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 138.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,739K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,468K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 14.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,386K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,247K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 5.60% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 5,380K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,836K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,794K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 14.03% over the last quarter.

