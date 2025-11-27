Deutsche Börse Enters Exclusive Talks To Acquire Allfunds Group PLC

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Börse AG confirmed that it is in exclusive discussions with Allfunds Group PLC regarding a possible acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Allfunds.

The board of directors of Allfunds has unanimously agreed to enter into exclusivity based on the non-binding proposal put forward by Deutsche Börse Group. The proposal under consideration values Allfunds at 8.80 euros per share, comprising 4.30 euros in cash and 4.30 euros in new Deutsche Börse Group shares, calculated on the company's undisturbed 10-day VWAP.

In addition, the proposal includes a permitted dividend of 0.20 euros per share for the financial year 2025. Subject to closing, Allfunds shareholders would also be entitled to receive pro-rated cash dividends of up to 0.20 euros per share for 2026 and 0.10 euros per share per quarter during 2027.

Deutsche Börse Group emphasized that there is no certainty a transaction will proceed, nor clarity on its terms or timing, with any agreement subject to regulatory approvals. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

