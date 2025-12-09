Markets

Deutsche Börse AG Plans Share Buyback For 2026

December 09, 2025 — 12:04 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.DE) said on Tuesday that its Executive Board has refined the company's capital allocation principles to include regular annual share buybacks alongside its dividend.

This decision shows that the group is optimistic about its growth and is seeing better efficiency in its operations.

In light of this, the board has given the green light for a 500 million euros share buyback program for 2026, and any shares bought back will be canceled.

The company is doing this under the authorization they received at the 2024 Annual General Meeting and follow the EU Market Abuse Regulation safe harbor guidelines.

DB1.DE is currently trading at 223.60 euros, down 0.20 euros or 0.09 percent on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.