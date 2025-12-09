Deutsche Börse AG Plans Share Buyback For 2026

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.DE) said on Tuesday that its Executive Board has refined the company's capital allocation principles to include regular annual share buybacks alongside its dividend.

This decision shows that the group is optimistic about its growth and is seeing better efficiency in its operations.

In light of this, the board has given the green light for a 500 million euros share buyback program for 2026, and any shares bought back will be canceled.

The company is doing this under the authorization they received at the 2024 Annual General Meeting and follow the EU Market Abuse Regulation safe harbor guidelines.

DB1.DE is currently trading at 223.60 euros, down 0.20 euros or 0.09 percent on the XETRA.

