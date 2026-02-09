Deutsche Bank Upgrades Viasat (VSAT)

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Viasat (NasdaqGS:VSAT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.59% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Viasat is $41.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 0.59% from its latest reported closing price of $41.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viasat is 4,455MM, a decrease of 3.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viasat. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSAT is 0.32%, an increase of 32.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.37% to 148,323K shares. The put/call ratio of VSAT is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OCO Capital Partners holds 6,000K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 5,726K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 86.25% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,516K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,542K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 2.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,091K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,341K shares , representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 32.42% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,795K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

