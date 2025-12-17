Deutsche Bank Upgrades Invesco (IVZ)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.52% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Invesco is $26.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $35.18. The average price target represents an increase of 3.52% from its latest reported closing price of $26.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco is 5,814MM, a decrease of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,095 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVZ is 0.19%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 457,313K shares. The put/call ratio of IVZ is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance holds 81,332K shares representing 18.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 14,628K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,917K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,666K shares , representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 12,868K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares , representing an increase of 88.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 1,032.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,390K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,445K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 8.05% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.