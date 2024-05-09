Deutsche Bank Upgrades Emerson Electric (EMR)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.52% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is 125.62. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.52% from its latest reported closing price of 112.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is 16,060MM, a decrease of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.35%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 464,968K shares. The put/call ratio of EMR is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 17,946K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,233K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 74.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,906K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,797K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 9.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,925K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,733K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,436K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,947K shares , representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 84.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,927K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,736K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 9.96% over the last quarter.

Emerson Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Its Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.