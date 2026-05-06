Deutsche Bank Upgrades DaVita (DVA)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for DaVita (NYSE:DVA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.38% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for DaVita is $154.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $127.26 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.38% from its latest reported closing price of $194.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DaVita is 12,313MM, a decrease of 11.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in DaVita. This is an decrease of 450 owner(s) or 44.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVA is 0.07%, an increase of 24.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 67,042K shares. The put/call ratio of DVA is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 31,759K shares representing 48.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,161K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,683K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,190K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares , representing an increase of 53.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 70.66% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 1,175K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 24.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 979K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 20.70% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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