Deutsche Bank Upgrades Corning (LSE:0R2X)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Corning (LSE:0R2X) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.72% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Corning is 43.22 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 33.74 GBX to a high of 53.39 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.72% from its latest reported closing price of 45.85 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corning is 15,831MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2X is 0.23%, an increase of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 655,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 29,971K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,313K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2X by 86.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,156K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,073K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2X by 0.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,354K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,756K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2X by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,612K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,941K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2X by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 17,470K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,942K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2X by 82.22% over the last quarter.

