Deutsche Bank Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings (NasdaqCM:CELH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.91% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $68.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.84 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 101.91% from its latest reported closing price of $33.94 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Celsius Holdings is 2,016MM, a decrease of 19.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celsius Holdings. This is an decrease of 411 owner(s) or 39.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELH is 0.16%, an increase of 21.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.83% to 162,744K shares. The put/call ratio of CELH is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 18,579K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,098K shares , representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 22.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,565K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares , representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 55.51% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,539K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares , representing an increase of 55.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 67.76% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,078K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,521K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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