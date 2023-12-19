Deutsche Bank Upgrades Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.37% Downside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Asset Management is 37.52. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.37% from its latest reported closing price of 38.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Asset Management is 4,700MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAM is 0.26%, an increase of 19.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.16% to 333,820K shares. The put/call ratio of BAM is 2.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Value Investments holds 30,528K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,549K shares, representing a decrease of 324.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 80.89% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 23,481K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,724K shares, representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,321K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,250K shares, representing an increase of 18.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 28.70% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15,370K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,056K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 87.64% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,912K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 99.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 119,039.00% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.